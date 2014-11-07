J.Phlip's top 5 tips for becoming a better DJ

“Cover all your bases to make sure your gig goes smoothly. Soundcheck the Technics for actual vinyl if you are playing it! Some sound engineers think that, just because someone has used the Technics to play Traktor, your vinyl will sound fine. Well, it will not! Vinyl is a whole different ballgame, and many newbie sound guys don’t know this because they have no experience with it.

“Do not rely on one USB stick or link cable. Right now I have three, but I’m going to up it to five, and I’m also going to start bringing the Pioneer CDJ firmware update on a 6th because I have been finding that outdated firmware is corrupting my USB sticks.

“Only use high-quality USBs or CDs. I will only use USB 3.0, because in the case that a USB does go corrupt, it is so much faster to reformat it and reload it back up with all my music.

“Keep your music organised so that, if something does go wrong at soundcheck, you can quickly fix the problem somehow before your set. Honestly, I’ve been having a lot of issues with rekordbox and USBs lately so this week I’m going to read the whole manual and watch every freaking video there is about it!

“Times are changing. If you want to stay relevant with the new technologies, you can’t just half-ass it. Or if you choose to just keep it old school and play vinyl, be prepared for a massive headache - that is just how it is right now in 2014. Welcome to the future of Djing: if Paris Hilton can do it then so can you.”