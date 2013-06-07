Funkagenda video interview

We first met Adam Walder aka Funkagenda at the Toolroom offices on the outskirts of London back in 2007. Now, he's settled in to a new LA home and studio and has become one of the worlds top DJs and producers.

Check out the video above where Future Music discover how he's coping with his new life in LA, the changing sound of his DJ sets and how he started writing and producing for others in the Pop world.

More episodes with Funkagenda coming soon. Make sure you didn't miss his tutorials in Sylenth1and Massive, too. Plus, you can see what his old studio at Toolroom Records HQ looked like in 2007.