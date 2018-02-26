DJ in VR with Reality Decks for Oculus Rift

We’ve encountered a few DJs who appear to be slightly detached from reality, so Reality Decks - a new VR Djing package for Oculus Rift and Touch - sounds highly appropriate.

This promises to let you “DJ, record and create in VR without physical audio gear,” and enables you to load your own music files as ‘virtual vinyl’ or use the 10 bundled tracks. There are six tutorial videos that walk you through the DJing process, and the interface appears to be based on a standard 2-deck and mixer setup.

Find out more on the Reality Decks website. The software can currently be purchased for £12.99/$16.99 from Oculus website.