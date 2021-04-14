Ditch your pick and start fingerstyle today with three guitar chords and this lesson

Guitar skills: Whether you’re a regular fingerstyle player or it’s a technique you’ve never tried, we always recommend paying attention to the basics. This short lesson shows you the best ways to approach fingerpicking, but with one vital caveat – these are general 'rules' that you'll often find yourself breaking when you play.

Still, get these fundamentals down and you'll be covered for a multitude of playing situations.

Basic technique

(Image credit: Future)

Standard fingerstyle technique is to use your thumb for all three bass strings, while your first, second and third fingers take one treble string each.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Take it easy

(Image credit: Future)

This open E arpeggio is a great way to practise. Play three downstrokes with your thumb, then pick up with your first, second and third fingers.

2. Gee'd up

(Image credit: Future)

With the E chord under your belt try this exercise with G. There’s more thumb movement here, so make sure to practise slowly until you get a feel for it.

3. Ay up!

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t worry too much about the bass note – aim to play the treble-string tune. Alternate between your ‘i’ and ‘m’ fingers, but be ready to vary your pattern too.

Melodic fingerpicking tip

(Image credit: Future)

Single-note melodies have a different sound to arpeggios - and this picking approach is ideal: rest your thumb on a bass string to hold your picking hand in place as your first, second and – occasionally – third fingers outline a melody.