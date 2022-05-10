Diana Ross and Tame Impala announce collaborative single for Minions: The Rise of Gru

In what's surely 2022's most unexpected collaboration, Diana Ross and Tame Impala are joining forces for a new single.

The brand new original track, called Turn Up The Sunshine, was written for the forthcoming motion picture Minions: The Rise of Gru. It's due to be shared on 20th May, ahead of the film's premiere on 13th June.

The Queen of Motown is joined on the Minions OST by a star-studded list of contemporary artists covering funk, disco and soul classics. St. Vincent, Thundercat, Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R., Caroline Polachek, Brockhampton, Weyes Blood and more have covered songs from Sly and The Family Stone, Santana, Nancy Sinatra and Kool & The Gang. The soundtrack has been produced by Jack Antonoff, the 2022 Grammy Producer of the Year known for working with Taylor Swift and Lorde.

The Minions themselves are also said to be making an appearance on the album, covering none other than Simon & Garfunkel's Cecilia. Check out the film's trailer below, or scroll down to see the full list of artists appearing on the soundtrack.