Denise’s New York Compressor is “hard when you want it, soft when you need it”

Denise has launched its (her?) second plugin: the New York Compressor. As with the previously-released Saturator, this has a simple three-knob interface, and is designed to add power to your mixes.

“Parallel compressing a track sometimes isn’t enough by itself to achieve the heavy, punchy sound associated with this style of compression,” says YD Young, Lead DSP developer from Denise. “My goal was to engineer the compressor by combining specific features to create that recognisable New York compression sound.”

The New York Compressor offers a continuous RMS-time control, enabling you to fine-tune the response of the compression and adjust the attack and release settings in an analogue style.

The plugin costs €19 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. You can also download a demo, and further information can be found on the Denise website.