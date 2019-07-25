Denise hopes to clean up with its new frequency Sweeper plugin

The Sweeper is a bit of a departure for Denise, as it’s the first plugin to deviate from the developer’s previously standardised interface blueprint.

It’s a tool for dynamic frequency sweeping that bases its frequency on the source or sidechain signal. It’s described as a natural-sounding alternative to sidechain compression and gating.

Other potential applications are reducing noise on a vocal or creatively shaping your synths, drums and vocal parts.

The Sweeper is available now for the introductory price of £26/€25. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can also download a demo.