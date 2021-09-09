Denise is offering you a free VST bitcrushing plugin, and a big brother that bites even harder

Denise audio has expanded its plugin roster with two new bit crushers, one of which - My Crush - is free. Bite Harder, its big brother, adds more features, including extra drive, effects, parameter controls and a push-pull graph that enables you to target specific frequency ranges.

Both plugins use the same bit-crushing algorithm, with My Crush offering a simplified control set that’s designed to put you on the fast track to audio destruction.

You still get some parameters to play with, though - such as resample dials and a stutter fader - along with presets from both Denise and producer Florian Meindl.

(Image credit: Denise)

Bite Harder is designed for those who want to take things to the next level. The Drive control can add even more dirt to proceedings, and there’s an extra ring modulator for creating glitchy effects. An extra stage of clipping and sidechain capabilities are part of the deal, too.