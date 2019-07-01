Deetron's favourite music software

“In the early days, I was working with nothing more than a pre-Cubase sequencer, my friend’s Atari and a Juno-106. But Cubase was the one that everybody wanted, so, as soon as I could afford my own computer and bedroom studio, that became my platform.

“Ableton changed all that. The first time I saw it, I knew it was a real game-changer… in terms of arrangement, user-friendly approach and the ‘live’ feel you get in the studio. I haven’t looked back since.”

