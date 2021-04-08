deadmau5 says he’s “stoked” to be sharing his new plugin, which takes care of “all your DAW to OSC needs”

deadmau5’s OSC/Par plugin is something that was developed because he needed it, but is now being offered to everyone else.

A companion for OSC/Pilot, a bi-directional control surface application, this can broadcast your real-time musical events from your DAW to any OSC-capable client over the network.

The plugin can send out transport information, MIDI note info, automation events and your song list as they happen during live playback. These events are converted to OSC messages that can be received in a VJ app or other musical device.

The idea is that OSC/Par can help you to create a truly interactive live session using WiFi or a local network connection.

"OSC/Par was originally developed as an essential need for a stage to FOH networking solution,” says deadmau5. “I’m actually pretty stoked to be sharing this with everyone as a handy little tool for all your DAW to OSC needs.”