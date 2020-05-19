More

ddrum announces Dominion Ash and Dominion Standard snare drums

By

The series includes birch shells, hoop choices and a number of finish options

(Image credit: ddrum)

Following the return of ddrum’s Dominion Series kits earlier this year, the company has announced the release of a revised range of Dominon Series snare drums.

The 2020 Dominion Series comprises two different ranges: Dominion Standard and Dominion Ash, and despite the name, both see the former Dominion shell-choice switch from maple to birch.

Dominion Ash snares are available in 14 x 5.5” or 13” x 7”, with four ash-veneered, lacquered finish options available. Other appointments include an 8-ply birch shell with a 45-degree bearing edge, die-cast hoops (10-lug for the 14”, 8-lug for the 13”), and genuine Remo Coated-Dot batter heads straight out of the box.

The Dominion Standard features the same 8-ply shell construction and head choice (minus the ash veneer), while the shell size is offered in 13”x7” only and Standard Series drums come fitted with triple-flanged hoops. There are four PVC wrap finishes available for the Dominion Standard: Brushed Blue, Midnight Black, Red Sparkle and Silver Sparkle.

Image 1 of 12

Red Burst 13"x7"

Red Burst 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 2 of 12

Gloss Natural 13"x7"

Gloss Natural 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 3 of 12

Transparent Black 13"x7"

Transparent Black 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 4 of 12

Green Burst 13"x7"

Green Burst 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 5 of 12

Green Burst 14"x5.5"

Green Burst 14"x5.5" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 6 of 12

Gloss Natural 14"x5.5"

Gloss Natural 14"x5.5" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 7 of 12

Red Burst 14"x5.5"

Red Burst 14"x5.5" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 8 of 12

Transparent Black 14"x5.5"

Transparent Black 14"x5.5" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Ash

Image 9 of 12

Brushed Blue 13"x7"

Brushed Blue 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Standard

Image 10 of 12

Midnight Black 13"x7"

Midnight Black 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Standard

Image 11 of 12

Silver Sparkle 13"x7"

Silver Sparkle 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Standard

Image 12 of 12

Red Sparkle 13"x7"

Red Sparkle 13"x7" (Image credit: ddrum)

ddrum Dominion Standard

The all-new Dominion snares come in at affordable price points, too, with the Dominion Ash priced at $229 and the Dominion Standard costing $119. 