ddrum announces Dominion Ash and Dominion Standard snare drums

Following the return of ddrum’s Dominion Series kits earlier this year, the company has announced the release of a revised range of Dominon Series snare drums.
The 2020 Dominion Series comprises two different ranges: Dominion Standard and Dominion Ash, and despite the name, both see the former Dominion shell-choice switch from maple to birch.
Dominion Ash snares are available in 14 x 5.5” or 13” x 7”, with four ash-veneered, lacquered finish options available. Other appointments include an 8-ply birch shell with a 45-degree bearing edge, die-cast hoops (10-lug for the 14”, 8-lug for the 13”), and genuine Remo Coated-Dot batter heads straight out of the box.
The Dominion Standard features the same 8-ply shell construction and head choice (minus the ash veneer), while the shell size is offered in 13”x7” only and Standard Series drums come fitted with triple-flanged hoops. There are four PVC wrap finishes available for the Dominion Standard: Brushed Blue, Midnight Black, Red Sparkle and Silver Sparkle.
The all-new Dominion snares come in at affordable price points, too, with the Dominion Ash priced at $229 and the Dominion Standard costing $119.