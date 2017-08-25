Dave Lombardo on Suicidal Tendencies, Disney and seeking the perfect improvisation

Drummers have a habit of being pigeon-holed early in their careers, forever labelled as a funk drummer, jazz drummer, rock drummer, etc, but Dave Lombardo has steadfastly defied any and all attempts to put him in a musical box.

With Slayer in the 1980s he raised the bar for metal players everywhere with his furious double-kick playing, which wrote the blueprint for death metal.

Lombardo has been a member of Faith No More frontman Mike Patton’s avant-garde group Fantomas, played alongside experimental saxophonist John Zorn, appeared on film soundtracks, including the Chinese box office smash hit The Monkey King, and performed movie scores with composer Christopher Young and a 75-piece orchestra. He’s even worked on the music for a Disney pilot!

In 2016 he toured with punk icons The Misfits and accepted Mike Muir’s invitation to join thrash-punk crossover legends Suicidal Tendencies.

“A lot of the music brings back really good memories,” says Lombardo, who first saw Suicidal perform at The Concert Factory in Los Angeles in 1982 and who used to blast out their track Subliminal in the Slayer tour van. Decades later, the drummer’s presence in the line-up and on their album World Gone Mad has helped power a resurgence of interest in Suicidal Tendencies.

On top of that, he’s working on the debut album from his new hardcore supergroup Dead Cross, featuring bassist Justin Pearson from The Locust, guitarist Mike Crain from The Festival Of Dead Deer and Mike Patton on vocals. When Lombardo promises their music will be “angrier, faster, than anything else I’ve done before”, you know it’s going to be intense stuff.

How is the World Gone Mad tour going?

“It’s been amazing. I really like having tours without any days off. It builds up your stamina, gets you strong again after a couple of months of winter hibernation, so this has definitely been good at least for me physically and for the band as well because there seems to be a new interest in Suicidal.”

Who’s coming to the shows? Older fans returning to the band? New fans?

“I don’t know. The new album is very strong. Mike is an amazing songwriter and I really like the music, I love playing with the band so maybe that energy is transcending to the public and they’re seeing how much fun we’re having, we’re enjoying ourselves and keeping the music to its original style, which was my intention, to make sure that we perform the music like it was originally recorded without any added bits.”

But presumably when Mike Muir called you for this gig, he wanted you to be you?

“Yeah, I mean I throw my chaos in there. Believe me, I can’t help that but what I do is stay true to the original rhythms, the original beats and parts because apparently what I heard is there were some drummers in the past that didn’t, they were changing things around and it wasn’t conducive to the band and what they originally were. I’m pretty happy, Mike is happy, too, everybody is electrified in a way. I just do what I do, I don’t plan on it, if it works, it’s great. Sometimes it might not work but for the most part it’s been positive ever since I’ve been in the band - now it’s been a year. It’s been really good.”

Last year you were the guest drummer on Late Night With Seth Meyers. How was that?

“That’s a whole different animal. It was four days. We go in at noon into this little studio, I’m on a little electronic drumset, we talk about the different guests that are coming on and we create songs for each of the guests and some of the commercial breaks. We write music and then we perform it that evening. What’s challenging was as I’m playing I had to keep an eye on the stage manager, he’ll tell me when to wrap up the songs: ‘Okay, you’ve got five seconds - four, three, two, one…’ and I had to end the song, do a roll, boom. ‘Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, tonight we have…’

“Then a guest would walk out and I would have to end the song right when the guest sits down, so I have to watch them. Sometimes they’ll do a little dance, sometimes they’ll give Seth a longer hug and we keep playing until I see that person sitting down, then we end. There were some challenging parts but it was a lot of fun. I was going to work at NBC every day for four days. It was awesome.”

Did they give you any direction at all about the music?

“No. Let’s say for example there was one guest, he’s the actor in the Assassin’s Creed movie and so we go okay, how are we going to do this? Let’s make it moody and doom! So I said, ‘Okay, how about a beat like this? Thematic, cinema-like drum beat.’ Oh, that’s great. We would write music like that to each guest.”