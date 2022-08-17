Dave Grohl appears with Tenacious D, Beck and actor John C Reilly onstage to perform Seals & Croft yacht rock classic Summer Breeze

Producer Greg Kurstin also joined in the fun

Dave Grohl joined Tenacious D, actor John C Reilly and producer Greg Kirstin for a cover of Seals & Croft's 1972 hit and yacht rock favourite Summer Breeze on Tuesday (16 August) with the Foo Fighter appearing unexpectedly to recreate the guitar riff vocally.

Grohl strode on and off the stage for his parts during the performance, part of a serious of benefit shows at LA's 280-capacity Largo Theatre organised by director Judd Apatow to raise money for VictimsFirst. The charity helps victims of mass shootings, terrorist attacks and other mass-casualty crimes.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass's mini set at the event also featured a rendition of REO Speedwagon's Keep On Loving You. 

Grohl is expected to appear at two tribute events to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with a host of guests on 7 September at London's Wembley Stadium and the LA's Kia Forum on 27 September. The London event will also be streamed.

Ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares. 

