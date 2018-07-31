Dapayk Solo's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“I grew up in East Germany and started making music before the wall came down. Getting hold of studio equipment was near impossible, but there was one guy who had a small studio with an early version of Cakewalk. Wow - the computer was making music!
“The reason I now use Logic is that, when I first saw it, it reminded me of Cakewalk. It felt very familiar to me… like I was coming home.”
Native Instruments Reaktor 6
“I bought this because I liked the idea of trying to create a new modular environment every few weeks. It’s not quite as good as a hardware modular, but it’s pretty close.
“Of course, as time passed, I never continued with it. These days, I pretty much use it for the preset sounds because… well, they’re excellent!”
Native Instruments Massive
“When Massive first exploded, it never captured my imagination. It was very popular, but I dismissed it. Maybe I wasn’t ready. Then, when I really started to find out more, I thought, ‘Yeah, it reminds of those dirty sounds of the 90s’.
“The workflow, too. A very easy synth to work on.”
Arturia Jupiter-8 V
“It’s difficult to pick one synth from the Arturia Collection. They were used on virtually every track on the new album. I chose the Jupiter because of the string sounds.
“The main problem for me is that my computer takes a couple of seconds to load a sound when I’m scrolling through the presets. I have to be in a patient mood.”
iZotope Ozone 6
“I like to do all my own mastering. It doesn’t feel right to send it to someone else. With iZotope, that isn’t a problem because the results I can get are pretty damn good.
“My one piece of advice would be: experiment. Take time to learn what you can do.”