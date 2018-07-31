Dapayk Solo's favourite music software

“I grew up in East Germany and started making music before the wall came down. Getting hold of studio equipment was near impossible, but there was one guy who had a small studio with an early version of Cakewalk. Wow - the computer was making music!

“The reason I now use Logic is that, when I first saw it, it reminded me of Cakewalk. It felt very familiar to me… like I was coming home.”

