Up close with Danny Carey’s new Toolbox: synth designer Peter Grenader shows you how the Tool’s drummer’s revised modular system was born

When Tool drummer Danny Carey asked synth designer Peter Grenader to put together a modular synth for him almost 10 years ago, he was happy to oblige, and the so-called ‘Toolbox’ was born.

Last year, Carey added another modular system to his live rig - the Fenix 4 - which came in a road case. His techs discovered how much easier it was to transport than the Toolbox, which was still housed in its original, heavy aluminium case.

So, Grenader was commissioned to create a new version of the Toolbox in a road case, and he’s shared the journey of its creation in the video above.

A full list of the modules used is included in the video description.