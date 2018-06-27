Cubasis 2.5 looks like a fan-pleasing update for the iPad DAW

Steinberg’s Cubasis 2.5 update feels like ‘one for the fans’, adding a selection of features to Cubasis 2 that are likely to appeal to existing users of this popular iPad DAW.

To begin with, there’s now native resolution support for the iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9, which should mean sharper graphics and text and more tracks visible at any one time if you own one of these tablets. The effect slots are now freely assignable, and the new version enables you to import multiple files from the MediaBay.

What’s more, a series of user-requested improvements have been made, which are designed to improve both the performance and stability of the app.

Cubasis 2.5 is available now from the Apple App Store. It currently costs $24.99/£23.99.