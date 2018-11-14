Cubase 10 is here and Steinberg has been listening to your update requests for its flagship DAW

Steinberg has announced the newest version of Cubase, which sees the venerable DAW hit double figures with its 10th full iteration (though it feels like there have been far more versions than that.
The Hamburg firm has promised that it has listened to user feedback to bring some key changes to the workflow and, most notably, the UI. The eagle-eyed amongst you will already have noticed that it looks rather different.
Once again, the update applies to the full Pro, Artist and Elements versions, with all three benefiting from the new UI and an overhaul of the channel strip, which features new metering elements in each module. Groove Agent SE 5 gets an updated UI and new acoustic and electronic drum content.
All versions of Cubase will also support 32-bit integer and 64-bit floating-point audio for recording, importing/exporting, and converting. All the plugins have been redesigned and can now be dragged directly from the Media Rack into the project, creating an instrument track automatically.
Pro and Artist versions have support for MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE) and will include the new Distroyer distortion plugin, which promises “everything from subtle analog warmth to searing heat for mixes and individual instruments”, while sidechaining has been simplified to work with only a few clicks.
Owners of the Pro edition will benefit from Cubase’s updated pitch correction tool, VariAudio 3. Some of the enhancements include editing of micro pitch levels and adjusting formant shifts.
You’re also now afforded MixConsole Snapshots for saving and recalling a current mix within the mixer, or for creating and comparing alternate mixes of a project. To further speed up the workflow, the Audio Alignment function enables users to align stacked recordings swiftly so that vocal and other tracks are in complete sync.
If you pulled the trigger on version 9.5 after 15 October of this year, then you are eligible for a free, downloadable Grace Period update to the latest respective version.
Cubase 10 Pro will come in at €579 and €559 for the boxed and download version respectively, while Cubase Artist will set you back €329 and €309. The Elements edition is just €99.99 for both versions.
For more information, check out the Steinberg website.
Full list of new features in Cubase 10
- VariAudio 3: Ultimate control of your audio, with more creative tools and Smart Controls to speed workflow. [Pro]
- MixConsole Snapshots: Instantly recall different project mixes and settings to quickly compare mixes and add mix notes. [Pro]
- Audio Alignment: Stack and match recordings quickly, easily synchronizing them to a reference track. [Pro]
- New channel strip: Redesigned Channel Strip offers better metering and functionality. [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- 32-bit integer and 64-bit audio continues the Cubase audio engine’s commitment to ultimate, no-compromise quality. [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- Easy side-chaining: Quickly and easily set up side-chaining to make space in mixes or create distinctive effects. [Pro/Artist]
- Groove Agent SE 5 brings a new user interface and many improvements to the best drum production tool. [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- 5 GB of high-quality sounds and loops from six highly acclaimed producers. [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- AAF support lets you exchange multimedia data with all the most commonly used applications. [Pro]
- Distroyer adds everything from subtle analog warmth to searing heat for mixes and individual instruments. [Pro/Artist]
- Vintage Verbs for REVerence: Better management, smoother workflow and 20 new impulse responses brings REVerence greatness to your projects! [Pro]
- Latency Monitor lets you quickly and easily know exactly where — and how much — latency is occurring. [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- Full support for high-resolution displays under current macOS (limited support for Windows 10). [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- Effects in the Media Rack: Radical improvement of plug-ins workflow, with drag and drop functionality and improved display. [Pro/Artist/Elements]
- MPE support: Easy and convenient setup of MPE controllers. [Pro/Artist]
- Improved editing to picture for video soundtrack production. [Pro]
- Steinberg Virtual Reality: VR production suite adds a suite of professional yet intuitive virtual reality audio production tools. [Pro]
- ARA support: Forthcoming support for extended communications between ARA plug-ins and Cubase. [Pro]
- Cubase 10 is packed with a wide range of usability, performance and quality improvements. [Pro/Artist/Elements]