Could Yamaha’s STAGEPAS 1K be the perfect portable PA system?

Yamaha’s new STAGEPAS 1K looks like it ticks a lot of boxes for small bands and DJs are who are looking for a self-contained PA speaker system. It’s portable, easy to set up, and promises excellent sound.

Featuring a 1000W amplifier, the STAGEPAS 1K includes a vertical high-frequency speaker array that contains 10 small-diameter 1.5-inch speakers. This sits on top of a 12-inch subwoofer, which incorporates the 5-channel digital mixer and I/O. To ease the sound-shaping process, the EQ, reverb and compressor all offer one-knob control.

The STAGEPAS 1K can also be controlled from a dedicated app, which enables you to adjust its settings remotely. Settings can be saved for easy recall later.

With everything you need included in the box and no cables or speaker stands required, set up of the STAGEPAS 1K should be extremely quick and easy. If you need more power you can add a second unit.

It looks like the STAGEPAS 1K will be available later this year priced at €999. Find out more on the Yamaha website.