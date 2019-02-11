Could Vaporizer2 be the pocket money power synth plugin that won’t break your CPU?

Vast Dynamics has released Vaporizer2, a new plugin synth that promises to combine high performance with low system CPU resource usage. More than that, it also comes at a very tempting price.
This is a hybrid wavetable additive/subtractive instrument and sampler workstation. The wavetable engine is said to be “state of the art”, offering four independent alias-free wavetable oscillator banks with up to 24-oscillator unison.
You can take a look at the spec list below and find out more on the Vast Dynamics website. Vaporizer2 runs in VST/AU formats and costs $40/£32/€35, and there’s also a demo for you to try.
Vast Dynamics Vaporizer2 features
- State-of the art wavetable engine with four independent alias-free wavetable oscillator banks with up to 24 oscillator unison
- Low system CPU resource usage - even with more than 1.000 oscillators playing
- Groundbreaking wavetable editor with a vast number of editing possibilities including frequency shift, smooth, clean, bend and bloat for single-cycles, parts of single-cycles or even whole wavetables
- Easy-to use wavetable draw mode with smooth Bezier curves and snap to grid function
- Mix-in, amplitude modulate, interpolate or normalize wavetable cycles
- Generate FM, PWM, harmonic morphed / reduced, low pass / high pass / band pass / /comb / formant filtering and even hard sync wavetables out of an arbitrary single cycle waveform
- Morphing and phase shifting of wavetable cycles
- Import and change standard (Serum, Icarus) format wavetables - also simply via drag and drop
- Additive synthesis section that allows to freely edit all harmonics and phases in real-time
- Sampler section (wav / aiff / ogg / mp3) with loop points, loop start modulation and key tracking
- Resample samples to wavetables with pitch detection
- Intelligent polyphonic portamento / glissando (you need to hear it!)
- Mono legato mode or polyphonic 4 / 16 voice modes
- Three effects busses including 4 x oversampling and mono cutoff to preserve a clean low end
- 10+ highly parameterizable effects including reverb, delay, chorus, flanger, bitcrush, eq, compressor, limiter, flanger, phaser, comb filter and more
- All effect times and durations can be synced to DAW
- State of the art filter section (30+ different types) with 4 x oversampled LPF (biquad, state variable and diode ladder implementations) plus high pass, all pass, band pass, notch, shelf, comb and scream filters – all with resonance
- Very steep filter curves for punchy basses
- Real-time filter response display
- Innovative audio routing system for all sound generators, filters and effect busses
- Five freely editable MSEG envelopes with loop function
- Three LFOs with smooth generation optimized for lowest frequencies with ramp and phase that can be set per voice or global - can be synced to the DAW
- Built-in arpeggiator that is freely editable and supports polyphonic modes and hold
- Three step sequencers that can be synced to the DAW
- All parameter knobs / sliders automatable
- Comes with a daily growing number of presets – free regular updates on the website
- Easy to use and intuitive user interface that is freely scalable and resizable even up to 4k and more with many drag and drop features
- Life-long free update policy!
- Plus: the sound is stunning!