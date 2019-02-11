Could Vaporizer2 be the pocket money power synth plugin that won’t break your CPU?

Vast Dynamics has released Vaporizer2, a new plugin synth that promises to combine high performance with low system CPU resource usage. More than that, it also comes at a very tempting price.

This is a hybrid wavetable additive/subtractive instrument and sampler workstation. The wavetable engine is said to be “state of the art”, offering four independent alias-free wavetable oscillator banks with up to 24-oscillator unison.

You can take a look at the spec list below and find out more on the Vast Dynamics website. Vaporizer2 runs in VST/AU formats and costs $40/£32/€35, and there’s also a demo for you to try.

Vast Dynamics Vaporizer2 features