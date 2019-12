Royale Audio is a new software company from Brazil, and it’s attempting to get its name out there by releasing a free Mac AU filter plugin known as Royale Filter.

Said to be suitable for creating trance gate and dubstep wobble effects, this also offers a sidechain simulation. It contains a selection of analogue-modelled filters that are controlled by an LFO wave editor.

Find out more and grab your Mac AU download on the Royale Audio website.