Could Overloud’s TH-U give you Kemper-style guitar rig modelling in your DAW?

Already a major player in the guitar amp/effect sim market, Overloud is looking to gain an advantage over its rivals with the release of TH-U.

The follow up to TH3, this boasts some significant new features. In a similar vein to Kemper’s Profiling Amp, you can now load rig models created from real-world setups. Overloud says that it’s possible to capture the response of an entire rig, including the nonlinear and dynamic response of the amplifier, the cabinet, the microphones, the mic preamplifier and the room sound. The Rig to Model technology enables you to capture both analogue and digital setups, and these can be reproduced and played via the Rig Player.

Another addition is Amp Tweak, which enables you to customise the pre and power tubes models and simulate the action of a variac. This means that you can modify any amp model with a different combination of tubes, giving you massive tonal flexibility.

Further feature additions include 15 new amps, 14 new cabs, a shimmer reverb, a shimmer delay, a redesigned Cabinet IR module and a new multitrack looper. There’s also a Search function for the preset and bank lists.

You can find out more and download a demo on the Overloud website. TH-U is currently on sale for €200 (the regular price will be €300), with upgrade options also available. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.