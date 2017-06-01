Could M-Audio’s new BX-D3 series studio monitors give you the performance you need at a price you can afford?

M-Audio is set to update its line-up of affordable studio monitors with the launch of the BX5-D3 and BX8-D3. The latest additions to the popular BX range, these are said to offer high performance in compact and affordable packages.

Both models feature Kevlar woofers and silk dome tweeters and are bi-amped. There are also multiple connectivity options and a flared bass port.

“These new BX-D3 monitors really raise the bar for acoustic performance, connectivity and their ability to adjust to any acoustic environment,” said David Gill, Director of Engineering for M Audio. “In order to achieve such a high level of performance, we painstakingly addressed every single aspect of monitor design, from the drivers to the amplifiers to the enclosures and the final voicing itself. We’re really proud of these and we’re looking forward to people using them and enjoying their benefits.”

Specs for the new monitors are below. They’ll be released in the summer, with prices set at £100 each for the BX5-D3 and £125 for the BX8-D3. Find out more on the M-Audio website.

BX5-D3 key features

Bi-amplified design with 100 watts (60 LF, 40 HF) for powerful, accurate sound

5” Kevlar low-frequency driver with high-temp voice coil and damped rubber surround

1” natural silk dome tweeter delivers superb transient details

New computer-optimised tweeter waveguide for precise imaging

Acoustic Space Control to fine-tune low-end response to your room

Optimised rear port for extended low-frequency response

XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced inputs for connecting audio interfaces, mixers, synthesizers DJ gear, and more

Volume control enables you to dial in the perfect monitor playback level

Ultra-wide range 52-35kHz frequency response covers full musical spectrum

Front panel LED shines brightly when speaker is positioned at ideal monitor angle

BX8-D3 key features