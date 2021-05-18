Could Devious Machines’ Infiltrator multi-effect sequencer plugin be the shaper of things to come?

Devious Machines’ Infiltrator is more than just a multi-effect plugin - it’s a creative multi-effect sequencer that should give you a multitude of sound design options, and comes billed as “your new secret weapon”.

You can use up to 10 effects at a time, drawn from a roster of 28. This includes filters, delays, loopers, pitchshifters and many more.

The Curve Editor enables you to shape your effects visually; if you don’t want to draw curves you can choose a randomised pattern or Euclidean rhythm. You can adjust the swing settings, and there’s pitch snapping for when you’re dealing with melodic material.

You can also disable the curve modulation and use the input audio envelope as a modulation source instead.

The 32-step sequencer, meanwhile, enables you to program your 10 effect curves in different combinations. Each step can have its own length, and effect slots can be activated simultaneously.

Infiltrator comes with more than 750 presets created by artists and sound designers, and you can control the sound using four macro parameters. Effects can be activated and deactivated via MIDI, and there are also global output effects - 11 types of distortion and four types of compression.

Infiltrator runs on PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, and is available now for the introductory price of $98/£69/€80. A 14-day demo version can be downloaded, too.