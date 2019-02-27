Could Behringer’s newest member of the X-Touch family be the One for you?

Behringer has announced the launch of a new member to its DAW controller family, the X-Touch One.

The One joins the X-Touch, X-Touch Compact and X-Touch Mini (first seen at the 2014 NAMM show) and carries on with the same universal DAW controlling ethos for both live and studio applications.

Although not as small as the Mini, the One looks as though the end of the flagship X-Touch has been chopped off, leaving just one motorized fader and all the navigation and transport functions.

The controller includes standard Note and CC MIDI assignments, presets for Mackie Control and support for every major DAW. You’ll also find several overlays to help you with the DAW templates and even user presets.

The X-Touch One is available for pre-order now for $180/£108 from stores and more information can be found on the Behringer website.

X-Touch features

Universal DAW Remote Control for Studio and Live applications

Supports HUI* and Mackie Control* protocols for seamless integration with every compatible music production software

Various assignment presets that support every major DAW

User preset that assigns any Mackie Control* parameters to user-prefered buttons

Various standard MIDI modes with Note or CC assignments, and absolute or relative encoder operation

Fully automated and touch-sensitive 100 mm motorized fader

Dynamic LCD Scribble Strip for instant overview of track names and parameters

Rotary control with LED-collar for on-the-fly pan adjustment

34 dedicated illuminated buttons for direct access of key functions

8-segment LED meter for precise level control

Large jog/shuttle wheel and tape-style transport controls for intuitive operation

2-port powered multi-TT USB hub for connecting additional controllers

Dedicated footswitch connector for external remote control

"Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100

- 240 V~) and low power consumption for energy saving

3-Year Warranty Program*

Designed and engineered in Germany