NAMM 2014: Behringer launches X-Touch MIDI controllers

NAMM 2014: With its motorised faders, Behringer's BCF2000 proved to be a very popular affordable MIDI mixing controller. Now the same company has announced the X-Touch range, with two of the products contained within it appearing to be spiritual successors to the BCF.

You can find out more about the X-Touch Compact and X-Touch Mini by clicking through our gallery, but we'll start with the flagship X-Touch model.

Behringer X-Touch specs

Universal DAW Remote Controller for Studio and Live applications

Supports HUI* and Mackie Control* protocols for seamless integration with every compatible music production software

9 fully automated and touch-sensitive 100 mm motorized faders

8 dynamic LCD Scribble Strips for instant overview of track names and parameters

Ethernet interface for RTP (Real-Time Protocol) MIDI and future BEHRINGER X32 remote control

8 rotary controls with LED-collars for on-the-fly adjustments of your favourite parameters

92 dedicated illuminated buttons for direct access of key functions

8-segment LED meters per channel for precise level control

Large jog/shuttle wheel and tape-style transport controls for intuitive operation

Built-in 2x2 USB/MIDI interface for direct connection to Mac* or PC computers and one external MIDI device

2 dedicated footswitch connectors and one foot controller input for external remote control

2-port powered multi-TT USB hub for connecting additional controllers

"Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100 - 240 V ) and low power consumption for energy saving

3-Year Warranty Program**

Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany

Behringer X-Touch