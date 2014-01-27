NAMM 2014: Behringer launches X-Touch MIDI controllers
Behringer X-Touch
NAMM 2014: With its motorised faders, Behringer's BCF2000 proved to be a very popular affordable MIDI mixing controller. Now the same company has announced the X-Touch range, with two of the products contained within it appearing to be spiritual successors to the BCF.
You can find out more about the X-Touch Compact and X-Touch Mini by clicking through our gallery, but we'll start with the flagship X-Touch model.
Behringer X-Touch specs
- Universal DAW Remote Controller for Studio and Live applications
- Supports HUI* and Mackie Control* protocols for seamless integration with every compatible music production software
- 9 fully automated and touch-sensitive 100 mm motorized faders
- 8 dynamic LCD Scribble Strips for instant overview of track names and parameters
- Ethernet interface for RTP (Real-Time Protocol) MIDI and future BEHRINGER X32 remote control
- 8 rotary controls with LED-collars for on-the-fly adjustments of your favourite parameters
- 92 dedicated illuminated buttons for direct access of key functions
- 8-segment LED meters per channel for precise level control
- Large jog/shuttle wheel and tape-style transport controls for intuitive operation
- Built-in 2x2 USB/MIDI interface for direct connection to Mac* or PC computers and one external MIDI device
- 2 dedicated footswitch connectors and one foot controller input for external remote control
- 2-port powered multi-TT USB hub for connecting additional controllers
- "Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100 - 240 V ) and low power consumption for energy saving
- 3-Year Warranty Program**
- Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany
Behringer X-Touch Compact
- Universal Remote Control for DAWs, Instruments, Effects and Lighting applications
- Features Mackie Control* mode for seamless integration with every compatible music production software
- 9 fully automated and touch-sensitive 100 mm motorized faders
- Dual-Layer mode for quick change between DAW and instrument control
- Pre-configured control elements for instant operation out of the box
- User-friendly editor application for in-depth configuration downloadable free of charge from www.behringer.com
- 16 rotary controls with LED-collars for on-the-fly adjustments of your favourite parameters
- 39 dedicated illuminated buttons (including transport control) for direct access of key functions
- Built-in USB/MIDI interface for direct connection to Mac* or PC computers - no drivers required
- Standard MIDI I/O ports for controlling external hardware without the need of a computer
- Dedicated footswitch and foot controller input for external remote control
- 2-port powered multi-TT USB hub for connecting additional controllers
- "Planet Earth" switching power supply for maximum flexibility (100 - 240 V ) and low power consumption for energy saving
- 3-Year Warranty Program**
- Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany
Behringer X-Touch Mini
- Universal Pocket Remote Control for DAWs, Instruments, Effects and Lighting applications
- Features Mackie Control* mode for seamless integration with every compatible music production software
- Long-wearing 60-mm master fader
- Dual-Layer mode for quick change between DAW and instrument control
- Pre-configured control elements for instant operation out of the box
- User-friendly editor application for in-depth configuration downloadable free of charge from www.behringer.com
- 8 rotary controls with LED-collars for on-the-fly adjustments of your favourite parameters
- 16 dedicated illuminated buttons (including transport control) for direct access of key functions
- Built-in USB/MIDI interface for direct connection to Mac* or PC computers - no drivers required
- Ultra-compact design for easy cascading and add-on for other X-Touch models
- Immediate access to 2 layers of 25 control elements
- USB bus-powered, no power adapter required
- Class-compliant with Mac* and PC computers
- 3-Year Warranty Program**
- Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany