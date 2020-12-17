Could Baby Audio’s Spaced Out plugin be a Space Echo for the DAW generation?

Baby Audio says that development of its new plugin started with a question: what would a Space Echo effect look like if it was designed today? Its answer, Space Out, is a ‘wet-FX generator’ that combines a reverb engine with a slew of modulation options and a 16-step delay sequencer.

We’re told that there are actually more than 50 individual effects at work, but there are actually just three main sections, and no sub-menus.

Echoes contains the delay sequencer, which has various modes and syncs to host tempo; Space offers an X-Y joystick that enables you to morph between reverb length and modulation behaviour; and the Central Mixer gives you another X-Y joystick that morphs between the echoes-space and wet/dry signals.

Each section is configurable in a number of ways, and there’s also a handy Generate button that will automatically create you a new ‘texture’. 125 presets are included, too.

Spaced Out is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats. It’s available now for the introductory price of $39 (regular price $69) and you can also download a demo.