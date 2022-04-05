See Cory Wong enter the Great British Bass Off

A comedy sketch show for bass players suddenly sounds like a great idea

Cory Wong & The Wongnotes have really pushed the boat out here on production with a brilliant parody of the Great British Bake Off UK television show. An absolute must-see for any low-enders out there and Wong's Dick Van Dyke-esque British accent has to be heard to be believed. 

It's a taster of the forthcoming Season 2 of Cory & The Wongnotes' online show. This run will feature another incredible selection of musical guests including Big Wild, Chromeo, Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, Victor Wooten, Lindsay Ell, Larry Carlton, Mark Lettieri, Sierra Hull, Joey Dosik, Nate Smith.

Watch Cory Wong’s top 3 funk tips for guitarists

Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 