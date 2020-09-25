Lindsay Ell guitar lesson and interview

VGS 2020: Our time with Lindsay Ell is one of our favourite interviews from this years; Virtual Guitar Show because of how much we learned from the Canadian singer and guitarist.

She was more than happy to show us some of the licks from her latest album Heart Theory on her Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster. She explains how much the instrument has opened up new possibilities for her live playing, along with her Gretsch and a new Fender Tone Master amp.

She covers hybrid picking, double stops and solo composition in this in-depth chat.

Stay up to date with Lindsay Ell over at lindsayell.com