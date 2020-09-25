Interview: why Fender's new Tone Master Blonde amps are the best of both worlds

The Virtual Guitar Show: Fender's Tone Master combo amps are perhaps the clearest statement yet that modelling and tradition can live in wonderful harmony. Lighter, more reliable but still delivering the wonderful tones that have proved to be timeless, they've proved a huge hit. And now there's new Blonde models to take that further.

Fender Amps Product Manager Shane Nicholas goes into detail on the new Tone Master Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb, as well as Fender's brand new acoustic amp range.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Blonde models are more than just a change in appearance; both models feature a change to Celestion NEO Creamback speakers and new cabinet impluse responses.

The Blonde Deluxe Reverb also removes the virtual bright cap from the Vibro channel for better flexibility with overdrive pedals.

Shane goes into detail on all its features and reveals the new IRs will be made available to owners of the first run of Tone Master amps in the future.

(Image credit: Fender)

He also goes in-depth on Fender's three new portable Acoustic Series combo amps that are coming in November; the Acoustic Junior, Acoustic Junior GO and Acoustic SFX II.

For more info visit fender.com