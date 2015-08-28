Larry Carlton on Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell and solo secrets

One of Carlton’s cardinal virtues as a player is that ability to size up a track and then produce improvised guitar parts that stand the test of decades of listening, most notably on sessions with Steely Dan and Joni Mitchell.

His two ecstatic solos on the former’s Kid Charlemagne, a kind of musical Breaking Bad that tells the story of illicit LSD factories in 60s San Francisco, is seen by some as the high-water mark of Carlton’s soloing on any record.

“I had prepared the chord charts and we had already cut the track,” Carlton recalls of the session. “I don’t know if it was weeks before or months before,” Carlton recalls.

"I decided to take my little Tweed Deluxe with my 335 and that became my lead sound with Steely Dan"

“I really don’t remember but then it was time. They had the tracks in a place that they now wanted to put the lead guitar on. I am sure there was vocal and something. I can’t remember why but I decided to take my little Tweed Deluxe with my 335 and that became my lead sound with Steely Dan.

“Once we found a tone that we all agreed on, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker would say, ‘Yes, that’s cool,’ then really it was just a case of, ‘You want to try one?’ And they would hit the red button and it’d maybe be, ‘How you doing?’ and I’d say, ‘Yes, let’s try it again.’ Then all of a sudden some magic starts happening. Very patient, there were no suggestions of licks or anything like that.”

The song’s first solo is a masterpiece of coolly poised improvisation. By contrast, the outro solo is almost recklessly exuberant, with the 335 singing all the way to the fade. Unsurprisingly, the solos were waxed on separate takes.

“I am pretty sure that I made the solo section in two parts,” Carlton recalls. “It seemed like I was flying along pretty good and then something happened and we stop and he says, ‘Pick it up right there,’ I continued on and finished the solo and played through the ending maybe, but there are vocals that come in from there.”

On other standout sessions from The Royal Scam, however, a little discussion with Donald Fagen and Walter Becker helped get round awkward spots, notably on Don’t Take Me Alive, a hard-boiled siege thriller in the form of song, which starts with a searing solo from Larry Carlton.

Launching into full flight right on the first beat wasn’t working out right, Carlton remembers, and it was Donald Fagen who suggested the jagged, drawn-out chord that precedes the song.

“There was no chord in front of the beginning of the song, nothing. Just ‘wham’. I don’t know what else we tried, but Donald was the one who finally just said, ‘Why don’t we just put a big chord in front of it?’ It was that simple. I went out into the room where my amp was and stood in front of it and tweaked until there was [the right tone] and then I did four or five or six of those chords to where everything rang. They adjusted the limiter and everything so it really sat like they wanted it to. But Donald was right.”

Carlton’s playing with Joni Mitchell, on mid-70s classics such as The Hissing Of Summer Lawns and Hejira, took place against the more mysterious backdrop of Mitchell’s enigmatic open tunings. He recalls that the same approach applied.

“For her to use those tunings... was like playing with a jazz player who’s using different voicings. I still hear what the chord is - even though it sounds unique and beautiful the way she tuned her guitar. But, no, it was not a special challenge.

“She would just have me play. And I remember that on the album Hejira that had Strange Boy on it - that album with me and Jaco [Pastorius] - she already had her guitars recorded and at least a rough vocal. And I was in the studio by myself and she said ‘Just play, Larry.’ And so I would play three, four, five approaches and then she later would choose the goodies that she liked. So it was very free.”