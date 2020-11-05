Control your synths with any monophonic sound source using UniSyn

You can now pre-order a UniSyn interface from Second Sound and shipping should commence by the end of the year.

In case you've missed it, UniSyn is a sound to synthesis module that can track an incoming monophonic sound source and convert it into CV and MIDI. Allowing you to control all of of your synthesizers with just about anything you can think of.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Second Sound) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Second Sound) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Second Sound)

We first saw UniSyn in prototype form back in 2019 at Winter NAMM, but it wasn't near any kind of commercial product at that point. Today, UniSyn also includes a +24v phantom power option, automatic gain control to eliminate the trouble of tuning the input preamp gain, optional 3:1 compression in the front end, a sustain pedal input, and firmware upgrade capability via SD card.

On top of all that, the unit can also generate a dedicated sine wave as well as filtered square or sawtooth waves. These can then be optionally pitch-shifted over a +/-2 octave range with semitone resolution.

You can pre-order UniSyn from the Second Sound website for $419 and shipping is expected by the end of December 2020.