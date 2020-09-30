Code launches new Signal drumhead range

Replacing drumheads across our entire kit can be an expensive business, but since its launch, Code has strived to make pro-level drumheads accessible to everyone. Its latest addition comes in the form of the Signal range: single-ply heads that Code says are one of its hardest-wearing to-date.

The best drum sets 2020 (Image credit: Natal) The best drum kits for all styles and budgets

Signal heads are manufactured from a 14-mil PET film ply, and feature Code's Grip-Tight rim technology. According to Code, the combination of the rim design and thick single ply adds up to a mixture of depth, projection and attack that can withstand heavy hitting.

(Image credit: Code)

The full Signal range will be offered in coated or smooth white finish options, and will be available from 6" to 24". Signal bass drum heads feature an inner dampening ring to help tame overtones.

Code Signal 13" and 14" coated snare heads and 22" coated bass drum heads are are available now, with the full range of options becoming available over winter