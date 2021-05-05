Clon Minotaur is a free VST plugin that models a classic guitar overdrive pedal

Nembrini Audio has released the Clon Minotaur, a free plugin that’s based on the Klon Centaur guitar overdrive pedal that was manufactured between 1990 and 1994.

Like its hardware forebear, this promises “transparent” overdrive that adds gain to the signal without colouring the tone of the guitar. The sound is said to sit somewhere between distortion and clean boost.

There are just three controls: the gain parameter controls the balance between the modelled diode clipping stage and the clean stage. The two signals are summed together before interacting with the other two controls, treble and volume.