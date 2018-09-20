Christina Vantzou's favourite music software

“I first learned Pro Tools in art school. I spent many hours there trying to make music that sounded like Boards of Canada.

“Pro Tools is linear, but doesn’t make you work on a grid, which I like. I use it for both mixing and for composing with MIDI, and I’ve also used it for live performances. Yes, it does have a tendency to crash, but if you haven’t got too much going on, you can play virtual instruments, play back samples and control them live.”

