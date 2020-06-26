ChordPotion 2 is a MIDI effect plugin that can magic up something new out of your chord progressions

FeelYourSound has released ChordPotion 2, a MIDI effect plugin that can turn any chord progression into a new riff, bassline or melody at the drop of a hat.

The workflow is pretty straightforward: feed ChordPotion some chords and its four parallel sequencers will generate new notes that are musically compatible and can be played back on your choice of plugin synth or other MIDI instrument. Generated notes can also be exported as standard MIDI files so that they can be used and edited elsewhere.

ChordPotion 2 comes with plenty of presets, and you can also create and edit your own. New features in this version include step effects, which enable you to randomise single steps, a wider range of octave pitches for single steps and 21 new factory presets. There are also three free new preset packs.

ChordPotion 2 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats priced at $49/€45. You can currently save 10% by entering the code Celebration at the checkout, and there are also bundle savings to be had..