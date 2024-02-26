Chase & Status win Producer of the Year at BRIT Awards 2024: "We couldn’t be more proud - we’ve been flying the flag for British music for a long time"

Electronic duo Chase & Status have been awarded Producer of the Year at this year's BRIT Awards. The announcement comes ahead of the event on Saturday 2 March, which will be see the pair perform alongside Becky Hill at London's O2 Arena.

Chase & Status are Saul Milton and Will Kennard, two British producers that made their debut in 2005 with the Ten Tonne EP. The pair have remained at the top of the UK dance scene since hitting No 1 on the UK dance chart with Hurt You/Sell Me Your Soul 2007.

2023 was a banner year for the duo; following a viral Boiler Room performance, their single Baddadan, co-produced with Bou and featuring IRAH, Flowdan, Trigga and Takura, rose to the UK Top 10 and has remained there for 15 weeks. In addition to their own work, Chase & Status have produced for a number of other acts, including Rihanna, Kano, Rita Ora, Tinie Tempah, Example and Plan B.

In a post shared to their Twitter/X page, Chase & Status commented on the win, saying "winning Producer of the Year is a special moment in our career. Being producers is such an important part of who we are as artists and to be recognised for that at the highest level is an honour."

The BRIT Awards 2024 is set to take place this Saturday, with award categories including Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best New Artist being announced on the night. Also performing will be Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, RAYE, Rema, Tate McRae and Kylie Minogue, who will receive the Global Icon Award. The event will be streamed live in the UK on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Watch our 2007 Producer Masterclass with Chase & Status.