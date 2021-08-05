Charlie Watts bows out of Rolling Stones US tour while recovering from medical procedure

Charlie Watts will most likely be missing the Rolling Stones’ upcoming No Filter US tour - which starts on 26 September following postponement during the COVID-19 pandemic - due to recovering from a medical procedure, drafting-in Steve Jordan as his dep for the upcoming shows.

A spokesperson for Watts released a statement via the Rolling Stones’ social media channels, saying “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Watts added, “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me”

(Image credit: The Rolling stones)

Session legend, Steve Jordan (John Mayer, BB King, Bruce Springteen and many more) is of course, no stranger to the Rolling Stones camp, having been the co-writer, co-producer and drummer in Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos solo band since the late ‘80s.

Jordan said in the statement, “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie. No one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go.”