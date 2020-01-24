Can the Dirac Live for Studio plugin correct the sound of your room without any acoustic treatment?

Room correction can end up being a complicated and expensive business, but Swedish audio specialist Dirac Live thinks it’s simplified the process and made it more affordable with its Dirac Live for Studio plugin.

This is based on the room correction system that Dirac has been using successfully in the hi-fi and home theatre markets for the best part of 10 years, and is designed to deal with acoustic problems without the need for costly room treatment solutions.

Based on patented impulse response and frequency response correction, Dirac Live handles both frequency and time domain problems and promises to “improve the accuracy of sound reproduction in studio environments”. The theory is that this should put you at an advantage when you’re mixing and mastering.

Of course, we’ve seen software-based room correction before - Sonarworks Reference springs to mind - but when you consider its pedigree, Dirac Live for Studio is a potentially interesting alternative. Running as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, it takes its measurements using a microphone, then stores the appropriate correction filters. You can then use the resulting room profile whenever you need it.