Caelum Audio pushes the envelope as it releases free Flux Mini 2 plugin

Caelum Audio has updated Flux Mini - its fun, free envelope shaping plugin - to version 2, giving it a spring clean and spruce-up in the process.

The focus of the effect is a graph - simply create a shape on here to modulate filter cutoff/resonance, amplitude and mix. You can also set the desired amount of modulation for each parameter.

New for version 2 is the ability to control multiple parameters at once, fix the graph to milliseconds (as well as the host tempo), output the graph as CC messages and control the shape of your curves with two control points.

You can get started with the 20 supplied presets, but the real fun lies in creating your own shapes.

Flux Mini 2 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and also on iOS as an AUv3 plugin. It’s completely free, though the developer asks that you consider making a donation to help support future free projects.