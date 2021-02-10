More

Flux Mini is a free envelope shaping plugin for everything from “simple sidechaining to manic modulation”

By (, , )

Grab it now for Mac and iPad

If you’re looking to add some dynamism and life to your music - but don’t want to pay for the privilege - then Caelum Audio's Flux Mini could be your next free plugin. Available for Mac and iPadOS in VST/AU/AUv3 formats, this lets you shape either amplitude or high-pass/low-pass filters simply by clicking and dragging on a graph.

You can add emphasis to the frequency modulation using the Emphasis knob, and there are 20 presets to get you started. There’s adjustable tempo sync, too, along with a Mix knob.

With its simple, visual interface, Flux Mini could be just the thing for everything from “simple sidechaining to manic modulation”. Find out more on the Caelum Audio website.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info