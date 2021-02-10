Flux Mini is a free envelope shaping plugin for everything from “simple sidechaining to manic modulation”

If you’re looking to add some dynamism and life to your music - but don’t want to pay for the privilege - then Caelum Audio's Flux Mini could be your next free plugin . Available for Mac and iPadOS in VST/AU/AUv3 formats, this lets you shape either amplitude or high-pass/low-pass filters simply by clicking and dragging on a graph.

You can add emphasis to the frequency modulation using the Emphasis knob, and there are 20 presets to get you started. There’s adjustable tempo sync, too, along with a Mix knob.