Bust down the doors of perception with MXR's Brown Acid Fuzz pedal

You could probably sell LSD more brazenly than the way in which Jim Dunlop is marketing this limited edition Brown Acid Fuzz, but don't let this little fuzz pedal fly under your radar. For guitarists and bassists looking for some vintage psych dirt, this could be just the thing.

The Brown Acid Fuzz arrives in a brown regular-sized MXR metal enclosure with adorned with a trippy design from San Francisco-based artist Alan Forbes, who has collaborated with QOTSA and The Black Crowes. The pedal is voiced for bass and guitar, and riffs on old-school British fuzz tones along in the fashion of the Colorsound Supa Tonebender Fuzz, which itself was riffing on tones of early '70s EHX "Ram's Head" Big Muff stompboxes.

Indeed, wherever you land on the evolutionary journey towards the Brown Acid Fuzz, there is bound to be riffing. Thinking of how a guitarist such as Buzz Osborne of the Melvins uses a Boss ODB-3 Bass Overdrive in his pedalboard, and this Brown Acid Fuzz makes perfect sense to players who turn up and tune down in pursuit of big riffs.

With only 500 of the Brown Acid Fuzz being made, you'd best be quick if you want want. The price is £149/$149 street, and it is only available through select dealers.

See Jim Dunlop for more details.