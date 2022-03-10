Buchla reissues its classic 200 series modules, which “defined West Coast synthesis”

Released in the ‘70s, Buchla’s 200 series retains iconic status in the world of modular. Collectively known as ‘The Electric Music Box’, these modules showcased West Coast synthesis legend Don Buchla’s deep explorations into more complex and interesting uses of voltage control, and now they’re back in the form of the Buchla 200 Classic Reissue series.

The reissues retain the classic colour-coded patching system of the originals and have been created with the help of Roman Filippov of Black Corporation and Joshua Holley of Malekko/Dark Place. They’re said to be “the most authentic and accurate recreations of the original Buchla 200 series ever made,” utilising modern build techniques while promising to remain faithful to Don Buchla’s original vision.

The new modules will be assembled in the USA, with the first seven available pretty much right away. These are the Dual Oscillator Model 258, Quad Function Generator Model 281, Quad Lopass Gate Model 292 (rev c), Source of Uncertainty 266, Dual Voltage Processor 257, Triple Envelope Follower Model 230, and Mixer/Preamplifier Model 207. More modules are expected to be announced soon.

At between $799 and $999 a pop, it’s fair to say that the reissued Buchla 200 series modules are for serious modular fans only, but despite the hefty price tags, we suspect that they’ll be in high demand. They’re available on a first-time-first-served basis.