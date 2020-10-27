British synth designer Chris Huggett, creator of the Wasp and OSCar, has died

Chris Huggett, the renowned British synth designer, has died, according to multiple reports.

Huggett made his name at Electronic Dream Plant, a small British synth manufacturer that he co-founded in 1977, designing the quirky and relatively affordable Wasp synth. Released in 1978, it became a cult favourite among electronic musicians of the time.

He went on to form the Oxford Synthesiser Company, which was responsible for the OSCar - a classic British monosynth that landed in 1983. Huggett then had a spell at Akai, co-designing the operating system for the S1000 sampler and working on its successors.

In later years, Huggett was known for his collaborations with Novation, first as an advisor during the development of the original BassStation in 1993, and then working more extensively on multiple synth projects. Most recently, he designed the New Oxford Oscillators that feature in the company’s Peak and Summit synths.

Chris Huggett died on 22 October, according to reports. MusicRadar offers its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.