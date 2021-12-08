More

Hold on to your dough, because Audioblast BreadSlicer is a free VST auto-slicing plugin for creating glitch and stutter effects

By ( , , ) published

Freshly baked, and there’s no knead to pay for it

AudioBlast BreadSlicer
(Image credit: AudioBlast)

We’ll reserve judgement on whether it’s the best thing since sliced bread, but what we can tell you is that Audioblast’s BreadSlicer is a live auto-slicer plugin. What’s more, it’s free.

Feed it some sound and it’ll automatically slice the audio into small parts and randomly rearrange them, creating glitchy, tempo-synced effects in the process.

The interface has a ‘rustic’ vibe, and keeps things simple by offering just three parameters. You can turn the slicing on or off, and set the slice size (1/4 Bar, 1/8 Bar or 1/16 Bar) and ‘thickness’ (a gate control that runs from 0 to 100%).

BreadSlicer runs on Windows and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, and also as a Linux VST3 plugin. Get it while it’s hot at the AudioBlast website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info