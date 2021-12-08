Hold on to your dough, because Audioblast BreadSlicer is a free VST auto-slicing plugin for creating glitch and stutter effects

We’ll reserve judgement on whether it’s the best thing since sliced bread, but what we can tell you is that Audioblast’s BreadSlicer is a live auto-slicer plugin. What’s more, it’s free.

Feed it some sound and it’ll automatically slice the audio into small parts and randomly rearrange them, creating glitchy, tempo-synced effects in the process.

The interface has a ‘rustic’ vibe, and keeps things simple by offering just three parameters. You can turn the slicing on or off, and set the slice size (1/4 Bar, 1/8 Bar or 1/16 Bar) and ‘thickness’ (a gate control that runs from 0 to 100%).