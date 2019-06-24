More

Boz Digital’s free Bark Of Dog 2 plugin lets you ‘boost your low end without blowing your speakers’

By

Woof woof

Marrying a resonant filter to a Pultec-style boost-attenuation EQ, Boz Digital’s free Bark of Dog 2 plugin is designed to boost your low end without making it sound muddy.

It looks pretty simple to use, with just three knobs to play with, and now has two different modes (Classic, which uses the filter, and Passive, which promises simultaneous boost and attenuation) and a third ones that combines them.  

Bark of Dog 2 can be downloaded for free from the Boz Digital Labs website in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats for PC and Mac. Go fetch!

