Boss unleashes high-gain-optimised Waza Amp Head 75

Boss has expanded its high-end Waza Amp range by serving up a 75-watt version of its all-powerful head.

Optimised for high-end tone, the Waza Amp Head 75 is driven by Boss’s Tube Logic design and offers four independent channels.

These channels span clean and crunch, which share one four-band EQ; plus lead 1 and lead 2, which share another four-band EQ.

The Waza Amp can be revoiced via a three-way Amplifier selector, which switches between original ’60s-style stack sound, a built-in Tone Capsule that delivers the company’s take on ‘brown sound’, as well as a user-installable Tone Capsule, such as Steve Vai’s Legacy.

Elsewhere, there’s a variable power control, two serial/parallel effects loops, plus XLR and 1/4-inch line outputs and USB for direct recording.

Mic’d cabinet voicings can be adjusted via the front-panel Air Feel selector, while channels can be altered using an included foot controller or MIDI switching device.

Waza Amp Cabinet 412 and 212 speaker cabs are also available, and the overall tone can be adjusted using the Waza Amp’s three-way cabinet resonance selector.

The Waza Amp Head 75 is available now for £1,495 - see Boss for more info.