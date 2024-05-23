Boss reveals the Katana Gen 3: the evolution of a guitar amp phenomenon

How do you improve one of the most popular amp series in the world? Boss has the answer for its Katana and it's called Gen 3.

The modelling amps' third full iteration aims to make the response more… tube-like. Its sounds… superior. Its new amp models… well there's one new model, and a new Bloom mode for the Head, Artist and Artist Head models. These changes and claims might not seem dramatic on paper but combined in practice, and knowing that Boss has proven itself with Katana as value-packed giggable amps already… well it adds up to a lot, as our review has found.

(Image credit: Boss)

"New Tube Logic enhancements enrich the core platform with even greater sound, feel, and response," claims Boss. The new Pushed amp character aims to take this tube amp-feel to those desirable edge-of-breakup places guitar players love to visit.

"The new Pushed character spotlights internal dynamic enhancements with the pleasing touch-responsive gain of a clean combo driven into harmonic saturation," says Boss. Sounds inviting!

Instead of adding multiple new amps models to dazzle us with spec, I feel there's a message of reassurance and confidence from Boss here in focussing on one addition and investing in the Tube Logic development to enhance the tried and true existing 11. Because providing six carefully-considered amp voices (each with two variations) isn't exactly stingy anyway, and this selection covers a lot of ground – from Acoustic and Clean to Brown's high-gain thrills.

(Image credit: Boss)

The Bloom voicing switch on the highest-priced trio of Gen 3 100-watt Katana amps seems to be aimed at stage dwellers. It's an enhancement of the Class A/B power amps stage (many modelling amps are Class D). Activating Bloom engages a dedicated circuit that Boss claims "gives the feel of a totally different amp".

That certainly sounds significant, with the promise of sharper attack and dynamic low-end richness that could be the best of both worlds and a useful voice to call upon live.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boss also wants to make it easier for us to explore and utilise Katana Gen 3's processing power as an amp and effects modelling station. The company has updated its Boss Tone Studio app for easier editing from your smartphone. Though the rub is Boss still wants to charge you extra for its Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor to enable this remote connection, as well as audio streaming. We're assuming the base price of the amp is cheaper as a result, but this area still feels a little out of step with some of the competition.

The Tone Studio software for macOS and Windows will be the way to go for others; with deeper parameter options not available on the amp hardware.

(Image credit: Boss)

As before, these Katana combos and heads include five onboard effect categories that have a major advantage over much of the competition; Boss is drawing on its own classic effects history with a host of recognisable and loved tones. Booster, Mod, FX, Delay, and Reverb categories contain three types each for a total of 15. Again, not an overwhelming number but proven sounds that feel wisely curated, and the desktop software allows you to run wilder with a wider selection of 60 types to draw from and customise.

The updated BOSS Tone Studio software for macOS and Windows allows users to customize the onboard effects from 60 different types and tweak deep options not available from the amp’s panel. When the optional Bluetooth® Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor is installed, it’s possible to stream audio from a mobile device and wirelessly edit sounds using the BTS editor app for iOS and Android.

(Image credit: Boss)

The core connectivity we encountered in our Katana 50 MKII EX review applies here to: the rear-panel jacks support remote control with footswitches and an expression pedal. All Gen 3 models except the Katana-50 Gen 3 also support the GA-FC and GA-FC EX Foot Controllers for enhanced control over preset amp and effects switching.

Here's how the Boss Katana Gen 3 range breaks down:

(Image credit: Boss)

Katana-50 Gen 3 : 50-watt 1x12 combo ($299/£289)

: 50-watt 1x12 combo Katana-50 EX Gen 3 : 50-watt 1x12 combo including an upgraded speaker and GA-FC/GA-FC EX support ($349/£359)

: 50-watt 1x12 combo including an upgraded speaker and GA-FC/GA-FC EX support Katana-100 Gen 3 : 100-watt 1x12 combo ($399/£429)

: 100-watt 1x12 combo Katana-100/212 Gen 3: 100-watt 2x12 combo ($499£529)

100-watt 2x12 combo Katana Head Gen 3 : 100-watt head, includes Bloom voicing switch, and an onboard 5-inch speaker ($369/£429)

: 100-watt head, includes Bloom voicing switch, and an onboard 5-inch speaker Katana Artist Gen 3 : 100-watt flagship combo with a custom 12-inch Waza speaker, Bloom voicing (£599/£689)

: 100-watt flagship combo with a custom 12-inch Waza speaker, Bloom voicing Katana Artist Head Gen 3: Flagship 100-watt amp head ($559/£599)

Check out the range at Sweetwater, Andertons and Thomann.

(Image credit: Boss)

Check out our review of the Boss Katana 50 & 100 Gen 3.

For more info about the Katana Gen 3 amps, visit www.boss.info.