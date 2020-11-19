Boss reveals its Nextone Special flagship guitar amp

Boss has revealed its premier Nextone guitar amp model; the Special. The 1 x 12 combo is powered with the company's Tube Logic that seeks to capture the organic nature of vintage and contemporary high-end tube amps and combine it with huge versatility in character and tonal control.

The Nextone Special features the debut of Boss’s custom Waza B12W 12-inch speaker – Boss claims it combines the acclaimed 1960s 'blue bell' speakers with modern power handling.

In addition to the Nextone signature power amp design with selectable EL84, EL34, 6V6, and 6L6 class AB circuits, the Special features enhanced reactive drive circuitry to refine the interaction between this power section and the speaker.

(Image credit: Boss)

The Nextone Special's voicing controls then allow players to fine-tune the response as required with even further edibility possible via the Nextone Editor software for Mac and Windows.

(Image credit: Boss)

Review (Image credit: Future) Boss Nextone Artist 1x12 Combo review

The Nextone Special features two independent channels with in-depth tone-shaping controls.There's a choice between clean and lead voicings, select British or American tone stacks, and shape the power section.

Power Control also allows you to select between five levels to match whatever headroom situation you're in.

(Image credit: Boss)

An Extra Headroom switch on the clean channel enables extra punch and players can even set switchable solo levels for clean and lead sounds.

(Image credit: Boss)

The Nextone Special feature onboard boost, delay, tremolo and reverb effects if you want to leave your pedalboard at home. There are also three Tone Setting memories for players to save favourite channel setups for instant recall.

(Image credit: Boss)

Around the back of the Nextone Special are inputs for the Boss GA-FC foot controller, standard BOSS footswitches, and MIDI. There’s also an effects loop, XLR and 1/4-inch line outputs.

(Image credit: Boss)

There's even three selectable mic’d cab IR voicings with Air Feel for sending to the PA and USB for recording. Headphone output is also available for silent practice.

The Nextone is available in December for $899.99