Boss releases two new Katana guitar modelling amps and a cab

Boss has added to its massively-popular Katana modelling amp range with an expanded version of the entry-level Katana-50 MkII, 100-watt Katana-Artist MkII Head and the Katana Cabinet 212 Waza. Are these the models that will get you onboard with Katana, or are they even worth upgrading to for existing users? Let's take a closer look.

The Katana-50 MkII EX could be an ideal hook for newcomers as it's now added some features from the higher-end Katana amps. Players can expand the capabilities with support for the BOSS GA-FC and new GA-FC EX foot controllers for fast foot access to tones and presets, as well as simply turning effects on and off from your virtual chain. Great for ease of use at home or practice room. Gigs too, of course!

Players can output to a PA but there's also the option to utilise the Stereo Expand feature and link to a second Katana-50 MkII EX or 100-watt Katana MkII model. The GA-FC EX can even control both amps!

But surprisingly there's still no effects loop on this model update which is slightly disappointing if you want to integrate your own reverb, delay and looper pedals in that way.

The 100-watt Katana-Artist MkII Head is simply the head version of the existing Katana-Artist MkII combo and a great gigging option for its headroom. It offers five amp 'characters with five different variations in total for 10 combos. There's 60 effects with plenty of classic boss pedals modelled to explore too.

With live performance in mind there's a foot controllable post-amp solo boost for rising above your bandmates in the mix. Players can also shape the cab emulation 'Air Feel' settings on the amp's rear panel with three onboard presets and two customisable settings. You can also use the BOSS Tone Studio editing software to adjust the amp's Power Control for home playing or home studio recording.

The Katana Cabinet 212 Waza is designed as the perfect partner for the head. This 2 x 12 cab has Waza speakers inspired by Marshall stack speakers from 1960s. If you're feeling flush you can also stack cabs to go 4 x 12 and you can even remove the panel for open- or closed-back operation.

Boss Katana-50 MkII EX $339.99 / £329 Buy from Andertons (opens in new tab) / Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

Katana-Artist MkII Head $569.99 / £579 Buy from Andertons (opens in new tab) / Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

Katana Cabinet 212 Waza $599.99 / £579 Buy from Andertons (opens in new tab) / Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

