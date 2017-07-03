More

Boss MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher - MusicRadar hands-on

By , ()

A masterpiece in pedalboard centrepiece-ry

Simon Arblaster and Michael Astley-Brown stomp a big hole in their pedalboards to make way for this loop switching/multi-effects mashup from Boss.

As part of Boss and Roland’s latest slew of releases under the ‘The Future. Redefined.’ banner, comes the MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher. 

Combining a loop switching pedal and a multi-effects pedal, it could certainly save space in most guitarists’ rigs. 

Six internal effects can run at once, while a plethora of I/O awaits with the ability to plug in three external pedals, with MIDI and expression control also catered for. 

MORE INFO: Boss's MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher pedal will transform your pedalboard

If you want to check out more videos from our hands-on series, then head on over to the hub page, featuring all the tech and guitar-based gear.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info