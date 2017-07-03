Boss MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher - MusicRadar hands-on

Simon Arblaster and Michael Astley-Brown stomp a big hole in their pedalboards to make way for this loop switching/multi-effects mashup from Boss.

As part of Boss and Roland’s latest slew of releases under the ‘The Future. Redefined.’ banner, comes the MS-3 Multi Effects Switcher.

Combining a loop switching pedal and a multi-effects pedal, it could certainly save space in most guitarists’ rigs.

Six internal effects can run at once, while a plethora of I/O awaits with the ability to plug in three external pedals, with MIDI and expression control also catered for.

